Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 165,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 463.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 467.8% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ AUR opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation



Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

