CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 307,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.29% of CoreCivic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,852,000 after acquiring an additional 267,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 555,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 433.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CoreCivic by 2,355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 101,767 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CoreCivic by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $476,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,139.62. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,351.96. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,042,545. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXW. Wall Street Zen cut CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.38 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

