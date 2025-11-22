CenterBook Partners LP Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,753 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Natera by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 44.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Natera by 56.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,640,000 after buying an additional 166,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total value of $1,710,577.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,525.72. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 236,116 shares of company stock valued at $45,800,290 over the last three months. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $230.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.81. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $235.89.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.29.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

