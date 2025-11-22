Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858,708 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.75% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 54.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AESI opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

