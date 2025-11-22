48,600 Shares in Century Aluminum Company $CENX Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 230.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 909,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,317,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 932,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 234,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $14,726,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $264,949.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,306.60. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 3.1%

Century Aluminum stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. Century Aluminum Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $632.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.85 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

