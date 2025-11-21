Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $50,125,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 589,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $181.85. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.42.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.