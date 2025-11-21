Zacks Research Weighs in on Xerox’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Xerox in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.38. Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xerox from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $2.34 on Friday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -1.28%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 110.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

