Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for AMP FY2025 Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $38.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $36.80. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $39.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $44.59 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:AMP opened at $441.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.52.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

