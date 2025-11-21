Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for WCC Q1 Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC opened at $246.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.66. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $268.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,222,000 after buying an additional 111,930 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 56.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 605,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after buying an additional 217,417 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 6,769.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $75,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,662.44. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 13,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.59, for a total value of $3,025,950.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,563.75. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 135,074 shares of company stock worth $30,973,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

