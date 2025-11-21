Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for ICE Q4 Earnings

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.87 EPS.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.
ICE opened at $151.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.18. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,331.20. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,488 shares of company stock worth $3,914,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
