Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ESS

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.53.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ESS opened at $255.80 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $243.25 and a one year high of $316.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.The company had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 151,452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,969,000 after buying an additional 2,976,047 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $384,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,442,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 973.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 743,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 674,617 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.12%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.