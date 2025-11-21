XYO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $66.80 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $66.80 million and approximately $23.08 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00004186 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. The official message board for XYO is xyo.network/blog. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,655,185,228.11436914 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00505017 USD and is down -8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $14,801,272.92 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

