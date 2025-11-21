Willis Investment Counsel Buys 26,528 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,689,659,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,637,640,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $241.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.55. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

