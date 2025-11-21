WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $7.06 million and $6.21 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00007519 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,984.65 or 0.43147370 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

