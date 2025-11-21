Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,996 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,433 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 242,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.10 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

