Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

FNDF stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

