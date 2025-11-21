Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,047,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,456,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after buying an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after acquiring an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $287.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $290.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $73,337,225. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

