Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.92 and last traded at GBX 2.83. 1,147,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,139,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.78.

Upland Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43.

Upland Resources (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Upland Resources Company Profile

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

