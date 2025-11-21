Thunder Power (AIEV) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A Thunder Power Competitors -4,806.85% -57.89% -16.78%

Risk and Volatility

Thunder Power has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Power’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Thunder Power alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Thunder Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Power N/A N/A -2.00 Thunder Power Competitors $27.20 billion $1.01 billion 25.71

This table compares Thunder Power and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thunder Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Power. Thunder Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Thunder Power

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.