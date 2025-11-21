Thomas Trimback Sells 560 Shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Trimback sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $24,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,934.12. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ BSY opened at $40.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

