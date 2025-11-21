Thomas Trimback Sells 560 Shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Trimback sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $24,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,934.12. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ BSY opened at $40.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $59.25.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
