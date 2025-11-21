The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 43.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Sage Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.48%.

The Sage Group Stock Down 1.2%

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,072 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.58. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 1,034.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,349. The firm has a market cap of £10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,250 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,155.71.

The Sage Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

