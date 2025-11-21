Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Swiss National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,763,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,600 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,783,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $395.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 263.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. CICC Research upped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

