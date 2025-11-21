TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $235.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.35 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,421 shares of company stock worth $15,606,412. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

