TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 111.5% during the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of PSX opened at $132.08 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,455.84. This represents a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,291. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

