TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 56,452 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF $GREK

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 3,120.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 1.18% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the second quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of GREK opened at $62.76 on Friday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $284.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92.

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

