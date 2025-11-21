Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 312,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 121,039 shares.The stock last traded at $13.09 and had previously closed at $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Taylor Wimpey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 3.8%

Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a yield of 800.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.