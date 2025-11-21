Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,113,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.21. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

