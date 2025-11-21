Swiss National Bank Has $301.76 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $301,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.73.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:WELL opened at $197.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 136.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $201.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

