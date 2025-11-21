Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,416 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $411,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $202.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.29. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

