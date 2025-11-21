Swiss National Bank Buys 150,300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $264,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $940,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.75 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

