Swiss National Bank Acquires 106,500 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $326,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:MMC opened at $178.87 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.18 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day moving average is $206.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

