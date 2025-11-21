SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $374.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $238.73 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

