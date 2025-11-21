Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sound Point Meridian Capital’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

SPMC stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.36 million, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.20. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million.

In related news, CEO Ujjaval Desai acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 78,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,476.09. This trade represents a 11.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen Ketchum acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $30,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 94,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,517.90. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,270 and have sold 16,929 shares valued at $290,924.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,821,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

