Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) EVP Sells $101,791.08 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $101,791.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 170,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,066.86. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Brenton Taylor sold 591 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $1,991.67.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $6.64 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $351.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. Analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

