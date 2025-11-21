SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,049 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,616,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,525,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 118.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,424,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,339,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3,703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $284,319.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,345.42. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 118,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

