Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.57. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1,965,111 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Service Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a market cap of $272.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 445,866 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 739,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 204,255 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

