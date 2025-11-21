SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised SEMrush from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

SEMrush stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 1.60. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. SEMrush had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

