Seaport Res Ptn Reduces Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Melius started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 395,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

