Sagil Capital LLP Takes Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000. Grupo Financiero Galicia comprises 4.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 33,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1406 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is 84.74%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

