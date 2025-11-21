Sagil Capital LLP Purchases 2,350,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,673,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up about 10.0% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

