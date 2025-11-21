Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,544 Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ferrari by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allianz SE increased its position in Ferrari by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price objective on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.29.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $383.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.90. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $372.31 and a 1 year high of $519.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.