Q2 Earnings Estimate for PowerBank Issued By Zacks Small Cap

PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for PowerBank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for PowerBank’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for PowerBank’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get PowerBank alerts:

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. PowerBank had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PowerBank in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SUUN

PowerBank Stock Performance

SUUN stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. PowerBank has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerBank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of PowerBank during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PowerBank by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PowerBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PowerBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About PowerBank

(Get Free Report)

PowerBank Corporation, formerly known as SolarBank Corporation, operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.