Q1 EPS Forecast for Moelis & Company Lowered by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NYSE:MC opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.80. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $356.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

