Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc $STE

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in STERIS by 4.5% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 65,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,163,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,921,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $268.30.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,747.25. This trade represents a 46.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

