Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aercap by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 21.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 161,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

AER opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average of $118.64. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $138.34.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

