Prudential PLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Prudential PLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 59.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,367.48. This trade represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

