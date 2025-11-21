ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 $UWM Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 accounts for about 2.2% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 924.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.