ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 $UWM Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 accounts for about 2.2% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 924.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Price Performance
Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.
ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Company Profile
The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.
See Also
