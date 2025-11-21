Primecap Management Co. CA Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Rambus worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $642,225.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,459.12. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $832,085.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,231. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,940. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Arete upgraded Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $100.00 target price on Rambus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

