Power Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Power Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,547,000 after purchasing an additional 480,559 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

