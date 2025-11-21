Power Wealth Management LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Power Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

ACWX opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $67.50.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

